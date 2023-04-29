Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Trading Down 3.5%

Cambria Africa plc (LON:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 1,007,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 286,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Cambria Africa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.34.

About Cambria Africa

Cambria Africa plc is a principal investment arm of Ventures Africa Limited. It was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

