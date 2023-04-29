Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 943,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 550,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

CNK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

