Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,976 Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,976 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 210,064 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,788,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,116,000 after buying an additional 232,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EXK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 3,135,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,756. The firm has a market cap of $741 million, a PE ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile



Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

