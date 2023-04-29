Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.74 – $6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.43.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CPT stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 761,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

