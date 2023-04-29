Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74-$6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.74 – $6.98 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CPT traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. 762,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,911,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 567,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

