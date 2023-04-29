Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.43.

NYSE:CPT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 762,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,475. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

