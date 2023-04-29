Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.43.

NYSE:CPT traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 762,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,475. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $164.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

