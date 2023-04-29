Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 762,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

