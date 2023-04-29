Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$168.59.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$161.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.