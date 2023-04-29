Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,706 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 3.25% of Canadian Solar worth $64,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after buying an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 922,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $13,935,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

