Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.01

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.01 and last traded at C$24.01, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.10.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.71.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.