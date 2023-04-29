Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.01

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.01 and last traded at C$24.01, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

