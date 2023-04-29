Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 402.0% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

CNTMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 65,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,564. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

