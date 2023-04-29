Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 402.0% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
CNTMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 65,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,564. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Cansortium
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cansortium (CNTMF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.