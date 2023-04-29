Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Barclays reduced their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.87.

CPRI opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

