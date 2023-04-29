Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.29 and traded as high as C$6.52. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 1,031,337 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
