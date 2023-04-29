Cardano (ADA) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.09 billion and $228.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.74 or 0.06452495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,804,392,184 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

