Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Given a C$0.30 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price target on Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cartier Resources Trading Down 3.6 %
CVE ECR opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. Cartier Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.
Cartier Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.