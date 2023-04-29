Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Given a C$0.30 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price target on Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cartier Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

CVE ECR opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. Cartier Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

