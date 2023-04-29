Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Given a C$0.30 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price target on Cartier Resources (CVE:ECRGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cartier Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

CVE ECR opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. Cartier Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.