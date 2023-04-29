CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBSC opened at $0.15 on Friday. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About CB Scientific
