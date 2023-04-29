CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CBSC opened at $0.15 on Friday. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

