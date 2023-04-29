CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 571,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,984,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Price Performance

Shares of CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,460,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,854,576. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CBD of Denver, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.