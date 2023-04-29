Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in April

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ceapro Price Performance

CRPOF stock remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.62. Ceapro has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries using proprietary technology, natural, renewable resources, and developing innovative products, technologies, and delivery systems. It operates under the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.