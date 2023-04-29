Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $171.61 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $171.61 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

