Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Hits $41.37 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $41.37 million and $168,656.36 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,476,938 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

