Celo Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and $192,721.29 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,477,852 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

