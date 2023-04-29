CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 18,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 58,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

CEMATRIX Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The firm has a market cap of C$23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

