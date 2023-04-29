CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CX opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
