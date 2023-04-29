Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 143,436 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,436 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after buying an additional 980,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,011,000 after buying an additional 903,800 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. 3,431,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,340. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

