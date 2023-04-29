Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, reaching $380.03. 3,107,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

