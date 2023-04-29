Centre Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,197,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,449,228. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

