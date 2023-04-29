Centre Asset Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 1.7 %

TRGP traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,125. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.28.

Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

