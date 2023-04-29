Centre Asset Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $120,382,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.9 %

SLB stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 8,622,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

