Centre Asset Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,589. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

