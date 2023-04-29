Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000. Flowserve comprises 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.