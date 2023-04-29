Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 10,005,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,763. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

