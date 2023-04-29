Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CCS opened at $67.34 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $3,062,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

