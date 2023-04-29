Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) by 1,950.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 48,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel by 87.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 124,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Stock Performance

Shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services.

