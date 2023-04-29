CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$150.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$137.51 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.45 and a 1-year high of C$138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

