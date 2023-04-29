CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.66. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 31,781 shares.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

