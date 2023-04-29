Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TOROGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TORO opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a market cap of £1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

