Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

