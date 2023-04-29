Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.62. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $20,113,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

