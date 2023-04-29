China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.38

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

China CITIC Bank Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

