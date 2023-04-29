China National Building Material Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $2.43 (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 2.4265 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Price Performance

CBUMY opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

