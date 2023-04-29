China National Building Material Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $2.43 (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 2.4265 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.
China National Building Material Price Performance
CBUMY opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
About China National Building Material
