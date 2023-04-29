Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $134,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,394,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,660.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,567.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,071.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

