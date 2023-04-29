Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHYHY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.50.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.