Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.56. 2,035,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.