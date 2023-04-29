Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,211,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,870.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

