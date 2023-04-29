Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

