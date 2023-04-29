Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.03-$3.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $97.12. 2,458,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,317. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

