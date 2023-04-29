Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $292.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $293.96.

Shares of Churchill Downs are set to split on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $298.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 110.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 64.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

