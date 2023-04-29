Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

