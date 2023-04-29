Citigroup Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $273.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.88.

NYSE:V opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.81. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 961,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $216,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 57,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

